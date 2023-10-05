Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Results of 7090 vacancies awaited at esb.mp.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 05, 2023 09:51 AM IST

  • MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: ESB MP will announce MP Police Constable result 2023 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of the written exam for recruitment of 7,090 MP Police Constable vacancies is awaited. Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh (ESB MP) will announce MP Police Constable result 2023 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Answer key of the written test was released in mid-September and on payment of a fee of 50 per question, objections were invited till September 18.

The exam was held from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state. When announced, candidates can find the direct link to check results here. Follow this live blog for all the details on MP Police Constable result, cut-off, upcoming events and more.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 05 Oct 2023 09:51 AM

    MP Police Constable result 2023: Answer key released

    The MP Police Constable written exam answer key was released in September. Results will be announced next on esb.mp.gov.in.

  • Thu, 05 Oct 2023 09:08 AM

    MP Police Constable result 2023 awaited

    Result of the MP Police Constable written exam is awaited. It will be announced on the website esb.mp.gov.in.

