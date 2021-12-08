MPPEB jail prahari Recruitment Test 2020 final result declared at peb.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the final results of Prahari (Karyapalik) recruitment test 2020 in jail department. Candidates, who appeared for the test, can check their result on the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

The Prahari recruitment test was held from December 11, 2021 to December 16, 2021 and from December 18 to December 24, 2021. The first phase result was declared on April 10, 2021.

Direct link to check MPPEB jail prahari 2020 final result

How to check MPPEB jail prahari 2020 final result:

Visit the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Final Result - Jail Department - Prahari Recruitment Test 2020".

Submit your application number, roll number and date of birth.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and check your result.