MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Where, how to check results when announced

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has not yet released the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the summer diploma examination can check the results through the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.
As per the TOI report, the MSBTE summer exams were held from April 23 to May 16, 2026. The practical examination was held from April 8 to April 18, 2026.
Students who have completed their diploma program and wish to pursue further studies can participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBTE.