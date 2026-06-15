The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has not yet released the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the summer diploma examination can check the results through the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in. MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Where, how to check results when announced (Pexels/Representational Image)

As per the TOI report, the MSBTE summer exams were held from April 23 to May 16, 2026. The practical examination was held from April 8 to April 18, 2026.

Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026: Rank card released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, direct link here

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: How to check Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.

2. Click on the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Students who have completed their diploma program and wish to pursue further studies can participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBTE.