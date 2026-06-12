Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026: Rank card released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, direct link here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination [DCECE (PE / PM / PMM)]-2026 can check the results through the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The competitive examination was held on May 23 and 24, 2026. The exam duration was 2 hours 15 minutes. The total marks was 450.
All candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.