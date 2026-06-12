Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination [DCECE (PE / PM / PMM)]-2026 can check the results through the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026: Rank card released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The competitive examination was held on May 23 and 24, 2026. The exam duration was 2 hours 15 minutes. The total marks was 450.

All candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.

Direct link to check Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026

Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026: How to check 1. Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026 rank card available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCECEB.