Telangana Council of Higher Education has declared TS ICET Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can check the rank card through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET Result 2026 declared at icet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to check rank card here

The TS ICET examination was held on May 13 and 14, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts on May 13- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. On May 14, the exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

All those candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the results through the simple steps given below.

Direct link to check TS ICET Result 2026

TS ICET Result 2026: How to check 1. Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS ICET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS ICET Result 2026 releasing today at icet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to download rank card

Once the result is displayed, important details, including the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, marks obtained, sectional performance, rank secured, and qualifying status, should be carefully verified. In case any discrepancy is noticed, it should be reported to the concerned authorities immediately.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 25% (i.e. 50 marks out of total of 200 marks). However, for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

The Candidates will be given State-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TG ICET-2026. Rank obtained in TG ICET 2026 is valid for the Academic Year 2026-27 only.

Mere qualifying in the entrance test does not entitle a candidate for admission to the MBA/ MCA programme. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG ICET.