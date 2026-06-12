Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release the TS ICET Result 2026 on June 12, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026 can check the results when announced on the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET Result 2026 releasing today at icet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to download rank card (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Login credentials such as the hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth may be required for accessing the result page. Once the result is displayed, important details, including the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, marks obtained, sectional performance, rank secured, and qualifying status, should be carefully verified. In case any discrepancy is noticed, it should be reported to the concerned authorities immediately.

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TS ICET Result 2026: How to check rank cards Visit the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on TS ICET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS ICET examination was held on May 13 and 14, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts on May 13- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. On May 14, the exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

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The qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 25% (i.e. 50 marks out of total of 200 marks). However, for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

The rank card is being considered an important document for the admission and counselling process. It is recommended that multiple copies of the rank card be downloaded and preserved for future reference. The counselling schedule, seat allotment process, certificate verification dates, and admission-related instructions are expected to be announced separately by the competent authorities after the declaration of results.

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026 was conducted for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by various universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.