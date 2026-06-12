SSC MTS Result 2026: When will MTS and Havaldar results be announced? timeline of events

Staff Selection Commission is yet to release the SSC MTS Result 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Timeline of events Opening date of application: June 26, 2025

Closing date of application: July 24, 2025

CBT dates: February 4 to 20, 2026

Provisional answer key release date: March 3

Objection window close date: March 6

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The computer-based exam was held from at various centres across the country. The exam consisted of two sessions- Session 1 and 2. Session 1 had 40 questions of 120 marks on Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving. Session 2 had 50 questions of 150 marks on General Awareness and English language and Comprehension. The candidates got 45 minutes to complete Session-I and Session II.

As per past trends, the MTS results are announced within 2 months after the provisional key objection window closes. The date and time of announcement of results are not shared by the Commission.

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As per the detailed notification, the representations regarding the Answer Keys will be scrutinized by the experts before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. The Final Answer Keys will be used for processing the result of Computer Based Examination and the same will be uploaded on the website of the Commission after the declaration of result of Computer Based Examination.

SSC MTS Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC MTS Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the result.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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This recruitment drive will fill up 7948 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.