Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 has been declared by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, and the scorecard download link has been activated on the official website, predeledraj2026.com. Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 declared, here's how to check (Pexels/Representational Image)

Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre DElEd) Entrance Examination 2026 are now being provided access to their results through the online portal. The result has been released in the form of a scorecard, and details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, qualifying status, and other examination-related information are being displayed in the result document.

Around 4.97 lakh candidates were reported to have appeared for the examination, which was conducted for admission to approximately 26,000 seats available in D.El.Ed colleges across Rajasthan.

For checking the result, the official website is required to be visited and the result link is required to be selected. Login credentials such as Roll Number, Application Number, Date of Birth, or other prescribed details are required to be entered. After submission of the details, the result can be viewed and the scorecard can be downloaded for future use. A printed copy of the scorecard is advised to be kept safely, as it may be required during the counselling and admission process.

Direct link to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026

How to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026

The official website predeledraj2026.com should be visited.

The Rajasthan BSTC/Pre DElEd Result 2026 link should be opened.

Roll Number/Application Number and Date of Birth should be entered.

The Submit/Login button should be clicked.

The result and scorecard should be displayed on the screen.

The scorecard should be downloaded and a printout should be taken for future admission and counselling purposes.

Admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme will be offered on the basis of merit prepared from the marks obtained in the entrance examination.

Candidates who have secured the required qualifying marks will be considered for the upcoming counselling process. As per available information, passing marks of 50% have generally been prescribed for General category candidates, while a relaxation has been provided for reserved categories as per applicable rules. Final seat allotment will be carried out through counselling and will be based on merit rank, category, seat availability, and candidate preferences.

Important documents such as the result scorecard, admit card, identity proof, educational certificates, and category certificates, wherever applicable, may be required to be produced during counselling verification.

Further schedules regarding counselling registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission confirmation are expected to be notified separately on the official website. Candidates are therefore advised to keep regular track of official updates and to ensure that all required documents are kept ready. With the declaration of the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026, the admission process for D.El.Ed courses in Rajasthan has now been initiated, and qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the next stages of admission.