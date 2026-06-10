Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 declared at predeledraj2026.com, direct link to check

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has declared the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2026.com.
The written examination was held on May 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam comprised of 600 marks. The question paper consisted of questions from mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, Teaching Aptitude, Language Ability.