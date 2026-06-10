Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has declared the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2026.com. Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 declared at predeledraj2026.com, direct link to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination was held on May 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam comprised of 600 marks. The question paper consisted of questions from mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, Teaching Aptitude, Language Ability.

Direct link to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Pre D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in.

2. Click on Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Pre DElEd.