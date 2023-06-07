NEET 2023 Live: Latest updates on NEET UG result, cut-off, final answer key

NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue results of NEET UG 2023 in due course of time. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on June 6 and next, final answer key and results will be announced next. Candidates can check it on neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.

NTA will mention subject-wise marks, all India ranks and other information on scorecards. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time.