NEET 2023 Live: Latest updates on NEET UG result, cut-off, final answer key

Updated on Jun 07, 2023 02:22 PM IST

  • NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check NEET results on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2023 result live updates (HT Archive)
ByHT Education Desk

NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue results of NEET UG 2023 in due course of time. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on June 6 and next, final answer key and results will be announced next. Candidates can check it on neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.

NTA will mention subject-wise marks, all India ranks and other information on scorecards. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 07 Jun 2023 02:22 PM

    NEET UG 2023: Websites to check results

    1. neet.nta.nic.in
    2. ntaresults.nic.in.
  • Wed, 07 Jun 2023 02:09 PM

    NEET 2023: Login credentials required to check results

    To check NEET UG results, candidates have to use application number, date of birth and login to neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Wed, 07 Jun 2023 01:47 PM

    NEET 2023 result: Final answer key

    NTA has already issued provisional answer key of NEET UG and the objection window has been closed. Next, the agency will publish the final answer key which is used for calculation of marks. The final answer key is usually released ahead of or along with results. 

  • Wed, 07 Jun 2023 01:42 PM

    What experts think about NEET 2023 cut-off

    Want to know what experts think NEET UG 2023 cut-offs will be? Click here to read.

  • Wed, 07 Jun 2023 01:21 PM

    NEET 2023 result awaited

    An official update on NEET 2023 result date and time is awaited. It will be announced on neet.nta.nic.in. 

