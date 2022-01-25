Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

OPSC APP Group B Recruitment: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a provisional list of roll numbers of candidates who are selected for Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), Group B posts.
OPSC Recruitment: Candidates can visit the OPSC website at https://www.opsc.gov.in/ and check the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates. (HT file)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a provisional list of roll numbers of candidates who are selected for Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), Group B posts. Candidates can visit the OPSC website at https://www.opsc.gov.in/ and check the list.

The Commission has provisionally shortlisted 145 candidates on the basis of written examination. The Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), Group B written examination was held on December 19, 2021.

How to check APP, Group B written exam provisional list

1. Visit the official website - https://www.opsc.gov.in/

2. Click on the ‘Roll List of Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam held for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Public Prosecutor’ PDF Document

3. The PDF document will be downloaded

4. Check the Serial-wise Roll Number

According to the notice, “Detailed programme of the certificate verification and date of V.V. test will be notified shortly.”

Candidates are requested to keep checking the OPSC website for latest updates.

Topics
opsc recruitment opsc exam result.
