TNPSC Group 1 prelim results 2021 declared, check merit list here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday declared the results of the TNPSC Group 1 preliminary exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary exam can check their results online at tnpsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the TNPSC Group 1 preliminary exam on January 3, 2021.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination will now be eligible to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be conducted from May 28 to 30, 2021.

"The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay ₹ 200/-(Rupees Two hundred only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed ) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from 16.02.2021 to 15.03.2021 (5.45 P.M.) in the e-seva centres run by TACTV," reads the official notice.

TNPSC Group 1 prelim results 2021:

How to check TNPSC Group 1 prelim results 2021:

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "List of candidates admitted provisionally to Main written Examination for appointment by direct recruitment to the POSTS INCLUDED IN COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES-I EXAMINATION (GROUP-I SERVICES), 2018-2019 and 2019-2020," appearing under the 'What's New' section

The TNPSC Group 1 prelim results 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results

Download the results and take its print out.