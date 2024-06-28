TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, here's direct link to check score

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, announced the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 on June 28, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their scores can visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates who wish to check their scores need to submit the roll number in order to access the results. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Class 10th supplementary exams were conducted from June 3, 2024, to June 13, 2024. Candidates who wish to check their scores need to submit the roll number in order to access the results.

Direct Link to check TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024

The overall pass percentage of the TS Class 10 board exams was 91.31 %. The overall pass percentage of girls was 93.23% and that of boys was 89.42 %. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results, can follow the below mentioned steps

Steps to check TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024:

Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Look out for the link to check TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Results 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their roll number in order to access their results

On submitting the roll number, candidates can view their result on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

