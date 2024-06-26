AP Inter 1st Supply Results 2024: 78% pass in improvement, 43% in non-improvement category
AP Inter Supply Results 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Wednesday announced the result of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) results for 1st year students. Students can check the AP Inter 1st year supply results on the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live Updates
General and Vocational streams combined, as many as 210820 candidates appeared for the AP Inter Supply examination in the improvement category, of whom 164716 or 78 per cent have passed. In the non-improvement category, 146750 students appeared for the exam and of them, 63548 or 43 have qualified.
AP Inter 1st year Supply result 2024: Stream-wise result
General improvement
Appeared: 206829
Passed: 163101
Pass percentage: 79 per cent
General non-improvement
Appeared: 133591
Pass: 56836
Pass percentage: 43 per cent
Vocational improvement
Appeared: 3991
Pass: 1615
Pass percentage: 40 per cent
Vocational non-improvement
Appeared: 13159
Pass: 6712
Pass percentage: 51 per cent
Gender-wise, girls have outperformed boys in the IPASE 1st year examination. A total of 79869 boys (general and vocational streams combined) appeared for the examination in the non-improvement category, of whom 32500 or 41 per cent have passed. In comparison, 66881 girls took the test and 31048 or 46 per cent have qualified, shows data shared by the BIEAP.
Combined with this year's Intermediate Public examination (IPE+IPASE), as many as 461273 candidates took the 1st year's final exam in the general stream. Of them, 367711 stands passed after the declaration of the Supplementary results, and the pass percentage is 80 per cent.
In the Vocational stream, 38483 candidates appeared (two exams combined) for the first year final test and 29893 or 78 per cent have passed.
