BIEAP 1st year Supplementary results declared, here's direct link to check marks

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, announced the AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results (IPASE) 2024 on June 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live Updates Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth details in order to access their results.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Officials declared AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results of both general and vocational stream candidates.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Direct Link to check AP Inter 1st year General Advanced Supplementary Exam Results 2024

Direct Link to check AP Inter 1st year Vocational Advanced Supplementary Exam Results 2024

Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth details in order to access their results.

This year, the AP Inter supply exam was conducted in May-June. The exam started on May 24 and ended on June 1. Papers were held from 9 am to 12 pm for first year and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for second-year students.

Candidates who would like to check their AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results (IPASE) 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results:

Visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Look out for the link to check AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth details

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Applying for a US study visa? Know types, eligibility criteria, required documents and application process in detail