BIEAP 1st year Supplementary results declared, here's direct link to check marks
Officials declared AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results of both general and vocational stream candidates.
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, announced the AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results (IPASE) 2024 on June 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live Updates
Direct Link to check AP Inter 1st year General Advanced Supplementary Exam Results 2024
Direct Link to check AP Inter 1st year Vocational Advanced Supplementary Exam Results 2024
Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth details in order to access their results.
This year, the AP Inter supply exam was conducted in May-June. The exam started on May 24 and ended on June 1. Papers were held from 9 am to 12 pm for first year and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for second-year students.
Candidates who would like to check their AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results (IPASE) 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.
Steps to check AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results:
Visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in
Look out for the link to check AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results on the home page and click it
A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth details
On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view the result on the screen
Verify the details and save the page
Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs
For more information, visit the official website.
