UGC NET Result 2022 Live: Updates on NTA UGC NET results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare result of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December and June exam soon. UGC NET 2022 result will be available on NTA websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

NTA has already released provisional answer key of the test and the window to send feedback was closed on October 26. The final answer key will be published ahead of results.

The final answer key is used to calculate results and based on candidates' feedback, changes, if required, will be displayed on the final key.

To check UGC NET result 2022, candidates have to login with their application number and date of birth. Follow this blog for more updates on result date and time.