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UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 declared at uiic.co.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check roll numbers is given here.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 09:26:33 IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The United India Insurance Company Ltd has declared the UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Administrative Officers (Scale I) Generalists and Hindi Officers preliminary exam can check the results through the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in.

UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 declared at uiic.co.in, direct link to check roll numbers here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 declared at uiic.co.in, direct link to check roll numbers here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The online prelims exam was conducted on October 22, 2026. The exam comprised of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration was for 60 minutes. The exam comprised of three sections- Test of English Language, Test of Reasoning and Test of Quantitative Aptitude.

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For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Direct link to download UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026

UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026: How to download

Candidates who have passed the prelims exam must appear for the main exam. The main exam will be held on November 30, 2026. Downloading of call-letters indicating date and venue of Tier-II examination will commence shortly. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Recruitment section of the website for further details.

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The selection process will comprise online tests (Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Descriptive Test) and an interview. Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Descriptive Test will be further shortlisted for an interview before the final selection.

This recruitment drive will fill up 225 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UIIC.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Papri Chanda

Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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