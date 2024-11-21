UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Get latest updates on UPPRPB results here

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will declare Constable recruitment exam results in due course of time. The date and time for the result announcement will be shared through an official notification. After the declaration of the written exam results, candidates will be able to check their scores, the merit list and cut-off marks at uppbpb.gov.in. ...Read More

The board previously said the result is expected to be declared in the third week of November. Since then, no official information about the Constable result has been shared.

The board will hold Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) next. Dates and admit cards for these rounds will be announced after written exam results.

This year, a total of 48,17,441 candidates registered for the UP Police Constable recruitment examination. This included 15 lakh woman candidates. Around 34.6 lakh candidates appeared for the written test.

The written exam for UP Police Constable was held in two phases – on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31.

The board will fill 60,244 vacancies through this exam. Twenty per cent of vacancies (12,049) are reserved for female candidates. The number of vacancies for male candidates is 48,195.

On October 30, the board released the final answer key, and it was available for download at uppbpb.gov.in until November 9. The board identified 70 objections as correct.

Questions with more than one correct answer: 29

Wrong questions: 25

Answers changed: 16

All candidates will get full marks for incorrect questions. For questions with more than one correct option, those who have given one of the correct answers will get marks.

Check live updates on UP Police Constable result 2024 below.