Union Public Service Commission has declared the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here (HT_PRINT)

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The Combined Defence Services Exam was held on April 12, 2026, in three shifts: first shift from 9 am to 11 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm. English was held in the first shift, General Knowledge in the second shift and Elementary Mathematics in the third shift.

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CAT Admit Card 2026 releasing this week at iimcat.ac.in, check exam date and exam pattern here

The SSB interviews were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 162nd (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. Kerala and Air Force Academy. Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 221 F(P) Course. A total of 243 candidates have qualified.

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{{^usCountry}} The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. {{/usCountry}}

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Direct link to check UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the written test and interview can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the roll numbers. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter on its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding this examination on working days between 10:00 AM and 05:30 PM from this Counter in person. Alternatively. candidates may also contact the Candidate's Helpdesk at telephone numbers 0l l-24041001 and 011-40303444 between 9:00 AM and 8:00 PM on all days.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1215 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link to register here

This examination drive will fill up 451 vacancies in the organisation. The registration process commenced on December 11 and concluded on December 30, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.