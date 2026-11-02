Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for Station Master posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. The registration process will end on November 25, 2026. RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1215 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link to register here (Rajkumar)

The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is November 27, 2026. The modification window will open on November 28 and will close on December 7, 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1215 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, how to apply and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria All those candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree from recognized University of its equivalent.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 18 to 33 years.

Selection Process There shall be single stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.

The computer based test duration is 120 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked. There will be negative marking, and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for CBAT as per their merit.

Examination Fee The examination fee is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for Female/Transgender/Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates. The fee should be paid online through internet banking or debit/credit cards or UPI.

How to Apply To apply online, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRB Apply. Click on Station Master registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

Detailed Notification here

Direct link to apply here