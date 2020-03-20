e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Exams postponed, schools and colleges shut, here are 5 things students can do at home

Exams postponed, schools and colleges shut, here are 5 things students can do at home

Universities and colleges around the world have been shut temporarily, and most of the students have been requested to vacate the premises due to the coronavirus outbreak

education Updated: Mar 20, 2020 19:28 IST
HT correspondents
HT correspondents
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Universities and colleges around the world have been shut temporarily, and most of the students have been requested to vacate the premises due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Universities and colleges around the world have been shut temporarily, and most of the students have been requested to vacate the premises due to the coronavirus outbreak.(Amal KS/HT file)
         

Universities and colleges around the world have been shut temporarily, and most of the students have been requested to vacate the premises due to the coronavirus outbreak. A number of exams and recruitment tests have also been postponed or cancelled.

The first and foremost thing to keep in mind at such times is to avoid panic. All the exams will be rescheduled for a later date when the situation becomes better. The universities and schools will be reopened, and necessary steps will be taken to cover the syllabus.

If you want to utilise your time while being in self-isolation here are a few tips that can be helpful for students:

1.Prepare well for exams: If you weren’t well-prepared for the upcoming exam, the pandemic has given you a chance to sit back at home and do some revision.

2. Learn through e-learning apps: Unable to go out to buy books or attend classes? Well, there are a number of e-learning apps that can help you study at the comfort of your home. These online e-learning apps have qualified teachers to make your experience fruitful.

3. E-libraries: Online libraries such as JStor have given free access of their articles and researches to students during the coronavirus outbreak.

4. Develop a new hobby: Have you ever felt that the pressure of study doesn’t give you enough time to develop a new hobby? Unleash the creative being in you now. You can learn to play an instrument, make sketches or take some time out to clean your house.

5. Watch documentaries: There are a quite many noteworthy documentaries available online which can help you understand complex matters. Many websites are uploading the streaming content for free, take some time out to widen your horizon of knowledge.

top news
Afghan military base stormed, 27 security personnel killed
Afghan military base stormed, 27 security personnel killed
In video call with PM over Covid-19 crisis, Mamata Banerjee makes an appeal
In video call with PM over Covid-19 crisis, Mamata Banerjee makes an appeal
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
‘Tell Indians to stay put, don’t panic’: Jaishankar to envoys over Covid-19
‘Tell Indians to stay put, don’t panic’: Jaishankar to envoys over Covid-19
Coronavirus: ‘The right step’-Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move
Coronavirus: ‘The right step’-Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move
In coronavirus crisis, lessons for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
In coronavirus crisis, lessons for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
Two arrested in Kerala for jumping home quarantine, later released
Two arrested in Kerala for jumping home quarantine, later released
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News