Mental health awareness: IIT Guwahati establishes SAATHI Counselling Club to tackle mental health issues among students

Aligning with the Ministry of Education’s guidelines titled ‘UMEED’ to enhance sensitivity and understanding, and provide support to at-risk students, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) established a dedicated mental health and counselling system in the form of a centre for holistic wellbeing. The SAATHI Counselling Club consists of student volunteers of the institute who support fellow students in their mental and overall well-being with the help of professional counsellors.(Handout)

According to a press release by IIT Guwahati, the SAATHI Counselling Club consists of student volunteers of the institute who support fellow students in their mental and overall well-being with the help of professional counsellors.

“Embracing the profound importance of student mental wellness is not merely a priority; it is an imperative. A resilient mind serves as the bedrock of academic excellence and comprehensive personal growth. At our Institute, we boast a certified team of counsellors and psychiatrists, bolstered by a 24-hour online counselling service readily accessible to every student. Our unwavering commitment to student welfare isn't just a slogan; We have made counselling mandatory for all incoming students, with dedicated support available right at their doorsteps. At IIT Guwahati, we wholeheartedly dedicate ourselves to nurturing our students' well-being, as we recognize that their success and contentment hinge upon it,” said Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati in the press release.

The media release mentions multiple initiatives started by the Institute’s SAATHI Counselling Club to support students’ overall well-being. These include:

Ice-breaking session for the first year UG students

As soon as freshers arrive on the campus an ice-breaking session is conducted to establish a warm and inclusive atmosphere and to facilitate connections among them. This session also aims to raise awareness about mental health and overall well-being while acquainting students with the resources and support available through the Counselling Cell and the Center for Holistic Wellbeing.

Peer mentorship program

The Peer Mentorship Program assigns peer mentors to the new students who will play a pivotal role in providing relevant information, clearing doubts, and assisting with various challenges and guiding the newcomers.

This initiative has enabled the team to effectively reach out to those in need and addressed numerous cases of stress and difficulties in adjusting to the competitive environment.

Stress Escape Room Workshop in partnership with MindPeers

To help students cope with the semester examinations, the SAATHI Counselling Club conducted a Stress Escape Room workshop in collaboration with MindPeers. The event aimed to share knowledge on how to deal with and manage stress and explore entrepreneurship and career choices.

Mandatory interaction with the institute counsellors for UG first-year students

The SAATHI Counselling Club has prepared a full-fledged schedule for first-year UG students so that they can get the opportunity to interact with the counsellors of the Institute associated with the Centre for Holistic Wellbeing.

The schedule has been prepared such that the interaction sessions do not coincide with the academic timetable of the students. The mandatory interaction helps the students familiarise themselves with the counsellors and the counselling services available on campus. This also removes the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health concerns, emphasizing that it is a perfectly acceptable and normal thing to do.

Active participation and involvement in case of any emergency situations

The SAATHI Counselling Club has been proactive in addressing mental health issues and similar concerns among the students. They have successfully supported students experiencing panic attacks, stress, depression, and abnormal behaviour reported by students. These proactive efforts have already yielded positive results, including the successful assistance of numerous students dealing with stress, depression, and anxiety, said the institute.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON