Close to three lakh candidates sit for the CAT each year, with a fairly narrow picture of what follows: a high percentile, a call from an IIM or a comparable school, and a degree that opens the domestic corporate ladder. That picture holds up. It also stops short of the market these candidates will graduate into.

What CAT aspirants should understand about global business careers before they pick a path

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The companies hiring management graduates today run supply chains across several countries, serve customers in currencies they do not print, and answer regulators in more than one jurisdiction. A consumer goods manager in Mumbai coordinates with a plant in Vietnam and a marketing team in Dubai. A banking analyst prices risk that shifts with decisions made in Washington and Frankfurt. Work has become global even when the job title has not. For an aspirant weighing options, the sharper question is less about which school will accept a given score and more about whether the education on offer matches where business is heading.

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What 'global' means in a degree

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{{^usCountry}} That gap is what global business education sets out to close, and it deserves to be understood on its own terms before anyone commits a year or two and a serious fee to it. Global is an overused word in education marketing, so it helps to be precise about what creates value. One guest lecture from a visiting professor does not make a program international. What changes a graduate’s capability is sustained exposure to different markets: living in them, studying their rules, and working on problems that only make sense in local context. Learning how a retail business scales in the Gulf is a genuinely different exercise from learning how it scales in Southeast Asia, and a graduate who has done both reads a new market faster than one who has read about either. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That gap is what global business education sets out to close, and it deserves to be understood on its own terms before anyone commits a year or two and a serious fee to it. Global is an overused word in education marketing, so it helps to be precise about what creates value. One guest lecture from a visiting professor does not make a program international. What changes a graduate’s capability is sustained exposure to different markets: living in them, studying their rules, and working on problems that only make sense in local context. Learning how a retail business scales in the Gulf is a genuinely different exercise from learning how it scales in Southeast Asia, and a graduate who has done both reads a new market faster than one who has read about either. {{/usCountry}}

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What CAT aspirants should note

Two practical points matter for CAT aspirants specifically. The MGB accepts CAT scores alongside the GMAT, GRE, NMAT and SP Jain’s own entrance test, so the exam most Indian candidates are already preparing for is a valid way in. Choosing a global program does not mean writing off the CAT effort. And the MGB is designed for fresh graduates and early-career professionals, which fits the typical aspirant rather than demanding years of prior experience first.

The career it builds toward

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The purpose of all that mobility is a specific kind of employability. The program’s current curriculum leans toward consulting-style skills: structuring ambiguous problems, working with data, and communicating recommendations to people who did not grow up in the same business culture. Those skills travel well. A graduate who is comfortable operating across Gulf, Southeast Asian and Australian markets carry a clear advantage into multinational firms, consulting practices and companies pushing beyond their home base.

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The trade-offs worth naming

None of this makes the decision automatic, and it would be dishonest to pretend otherwise. A multi-city international degree costs more than most domestic options, and it asks students to be mobile at the very start of their careers. Those are real trade-offs, and they should be weighed against a strong home-country alternative with a clear head. Merit scholarships tied to entrance scores, a high CAT percentile among them, can offset part of the cost, but the sum still deserves honest arithmetic rather than a brochure.

The bottom line

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The CAT season has a way of making the exam feel like the finish line. It is closer to a turnstile. A high percentile decides which doors open; it says nothing about which room a candidate should walk into. For those drawn to careers that cross border, and to work that treats several markets as one canvas, global business education deserves the same rigor of thought the aspirant is already giving the exam. The MGB is one of the clearest expressions of that model open to Indian students today, and it is worth understanding properly before settling on a single path.

(This article is written by Dr Umesh Kothari, Assistant Dean PG Programs and Assistant Professor, SP Jain School of Global Management)

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Dr Umesh Kothari, Assistant Dean PG Programs and Assistant Professor, SP Jain School of Global Management