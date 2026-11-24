Every once in a while, someone comes along to announce the demise of MBA (or more broadly business school) education. The latest such salvo was fired by Chris Marquis, a professor at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School, where he makes a provocative case for abolishing traditional business schools.

Why MBA education matters more than ever: IIM Bangalore professor makes the case for business schools more less

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His central argument is that business school education provides students with a limited understanding of real-world mechanics, thereby privileging shareholders and corporate executives often at the expense of employees, communities and society. These are certainly important concerns. Business schools should reflect on the values they promote, the quality of their teaching, and the impact their graduates have on society. But the response to a perceived lacuna in today’s business leadership is not to shut business schools; on the contrary, I would argue that this makes the case for MBA education even stronger.

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Why global business education is becoming essential for future leaders?

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{{^usCountry}} Growing up, I used to think engineering was hard and management was fluff. Engineering appeared to demand intellectual rigour, mathematical precision, and an understanding of the laws of physics, while management seemed to involve little more than common sense dressed up in fashionable terminology. Over time, I have come to appreciate how deeply flawed is this perception. The physical world operates within three spatial dimensions and is governed by well-established laws of physics. Engineering problems can be extraordinarily complex, but they are generally approached through scientific principles, mathematical models, and established processes. While there is considerable scope for innovation, the underlying physical laws remain intact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Growing up, I used to think engineering was hard and management was fluff. Engineering appeared to demand intellectual rigour, mathematical precision, and an understanding of the laws of physics, while management seemed to involve little more than common sense dressed up in fashionable terminology. Over time, I have come to appreciate how deeply flawed is this perception. The physical world operates within three spatial dimensions and is governed by well-established laws of physics. Engineering problems can be extraordinarily complex, but they are generally approached through scientific principles, mathematical models, and established processes. While there is considerable scope for innovation, the underlying physical laws remain intact. {{/usCountry}}

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Business, on the other hand, operates in a far more unpredictable environment. It exists in a hyper-dimensional space involving products, processes, markets, capital, technology and, most importantly, people. Unlike physical systems, markets or human behaviour is neither predictable nor governed by immutable laws. Markets change, consumer preferences evolve, competitors respond, employees behave differently, and external events can fundamentally alter the business landscape overnight. Far from being fluff, management is an intellectually demanding discipline precisely because it continuously and simultaneously judged by both consumers and financial markets.

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While professional degrees such as engineering, medicine, and law produce highly specialised individuals who develop considerable depth in their respective disciplines, business education plays a rather distinctive role. By teaching subjects spanning analytics, finance, marketing, operations, strategy, organisational design and human resources, business schools help students develop a 360-degree view of a business. The MBA is arguably the only professional degree specifically designed to equip students with the unique ability to look at a business from multiple perspectives, thereby elevating their capabilities and judgement to a plane that is inaccessible in a core discipline.

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As a professor of decision sciences, I work with students to develop a rigorous, data-driven approach to decision-making. I teach them to use analytical models, statistical reasoning, and optimisation techniques to make better decisions under uncertainty. Similarly, a strategy professor would introduce frameworks that enable students to understand a firm’s competitive positioning and identify opportunities for sustained advantage; or an organisational design faculty would explore the complexities of managing people, teams, and institutions. Every professor in an MBA classroom brings a particular lens or perspective through which students learn to examine distinct facets of a business problem.

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None of these perspectives, in isolation, provides a complete picture. It is their combination that makes business education powerful. The objective is not to create specialists in every discipline but rather to develop individuals who can understand enough about each discipline to ask the right questions, appreciate competing viewpoints and make informed decisions. One of the most intriguing aspects of teaching at a business school is watching students gradually develop this ability to connect dots pertaining to seemingly unrelated contexts within a business.

At the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, training an elite group of MBA students to become the next generation of business leaders and CEOs is an enormously rewarding experience. I see little difference in the importance of this responsibility compared with that of a medical school training the next generation of cardiac surgeons. Both institutions are entrusted with developing professionals who will eventually make decisions that have a profound impact on other people's lives. The consequences of poor leadership can be just as far-reaching as those of medical malpractice.

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The answer to the shortcomings of business leadership, therefore, cannot be to abandon the institutions that train business leaders. It must be to make those institutions better at preparing students for the responsibilities they will eventually shoulder. Marquis, in his New York Times article, is only partially right: Questioning whether business schools adequately emphasise the broader interests of all stakeholders in a business is a legitimate concern but this is an argument for a broader curriculum and not for dismantling business education!

We are living through a period of extraordinary geopolitical uncertainty, with conflicts and tensions across geographical regions, economic inequality, technological disruption, climate challenges and profound shifts in the global balance of supply chains. Problems of this magnitude cannot be understood through a single disciplinary lens and education in silos is simply not the answer. We need graduates who can appreciate the different dimensions of a problem, understand the trade-offs involved, and develop nuanced responses. Business schools, with their inherently multidisciplinary approach, are uniquely positioned to nurture this capability.

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The argument for business school education becomes particularly relevant in the Indian context. India is at an important inflection point in its economic journey. With an economy expected to expand significantly over the next two decades, our country needs capable leaders to build and manage enterprises across manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, healthcare, financial services, and entrepreneurship. If anything, India and the world need more high-calibre managers who can think across disciplines, be nuanced in their approach to business, and lead complex organisational transformations. The case for furthering an MBA and business school education has indeed never been stronger; the Marquis article will soon be lost in the shadows with scant effect on the enduring allure of an MBA education!

(The author Jitamitra Desai is a Professor of Operations Research in the Decision Sciences (DS) group at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore)

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Jitamitra Desai, Professor, IIM Bangalore