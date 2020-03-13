e-paper
GATE 2020 topper list, cutoff marks released, check here

GATE 2020 topper list, cutoff marks released, check here

GATE 2020 Results: Meet the subject-wise toppers of GATE 2020. IIT Delhi has declared the results of GATE 2020 on Friday, March 13. Full details here.

Mar 13, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT Delhi has announced the result for GATE 2020. Candidates can check download their results online at appsgate.iitd,ac.in or gate.iitd.ac.in. We have brought the topper list of subject-wise GATE 2020 exam and their marks for you here.

IIT Delhi has also released the minimum qualifying marks out of 100 for general, OBC, SC and ST candidates.

GATE 2020 final answer key has also been released along with the response sheet and question papers for each subject. Candidates can download the same online gate.iitd.ac.in.

According to the official notice, 6.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam out of which only 18.8% candidates cleared the examination.

Check GATE 2020 subject- wise topper list here:

 

GATE 2020 was conducted on February 1,2,8 and 9. The GATE 2020 result was supposed to be declared on March 16 which has been announced before time. Candidates can download their scorecard online at appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

Check cutoff marks here:

IIT Delhi had released the initial answer key on February 12 after which the final answer key has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can check the subject-wise final answer key here.

