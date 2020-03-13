GATE 2020 final answer key, response sheets released, results announced

education

IIT Delhi has released the final answer key, question paper and response sheet of candidates on its official website at gate.iitd.ac.in. GATE 2020 result has also been announced. IIT Delhi will upload the scorecards of candidates shortly. Candidates can login to download their scorecard at appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi had conducted the GATE 2020 exams on February 1, 2, 8, 9, 2020. Over eight lakh candidates had registered for the exam. According to the official press release 18.8% candidates have qualified the exam.

The preliminary answer key for GATE 2020 was released on February 12 and now the final answer key has been released.

Click here for GATE 2020 Scorecard

Click here for GATE 2020 final answer keys

GATE 2020 Results declared

“IIT Delhi is the organizing institute for GATE 2020 examination. Out of 858890 registered candidates in 25 papers, 685088 candidates (79.76%) appeared in the examination and around 18.8% candidates qualified in GATE 2020,” the official notice reads.

GATE is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.