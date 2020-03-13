GATE Result 2020 declared before time, scorecard shortly at appsgate.iitd.ac.in

education

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:16 IST

IIT Delhi has declared the GATE 2020 results. The scorecards will be updated shortly at the official website at appsgate.iitd.ac.in. GATE 2020 final answer key and response sheet have also been released online. Candidates who had appeared for the GATE 2020 exams can check the same online.

GATE 2020 subject-wise final answer key can be downloaded online at gate.iitd.ac.in

Check GATE 2020 subject-wise toppers and cutoff marks here.

Around 858890 candidates were registered for the exam out of which 685088 appeared for the exam. Only 18.8% of them have qualified the exam. GATE 2020 examinations were held on February 1, 2, 8, 9, 2020. The examinations were held in Forenoon session (9.30am to 12.30pm and afternoon session (2.30pm to 5.30pm). The answer key was released on February 12.

Click here to download GATE 2020 scorecard

GATE 2020 results were scheduled to be announced on March 16 which have been announced before time.

Click here for GATE 2020 final answer key

How to check GATE 2020 Results:

Visit the official website at appsgate.iitd.ac.in

Click on ‘View Scorecard’ link

Key in your registration details

Your scorecard will be displayed on screen.