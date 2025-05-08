GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result LIVE: Class 10 results releasing today at 8 am on gseb.org
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result LIVE: Class 10 results releasing today at 8 am on gseb.org. Follow the blog for latest updates.
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result LIVE: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will announce the GSEB 10th Result 2025 on May 8, 2025. The Gujarat Board SSC results will be declared by the Board at 8 am. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org....Read More
Apart from the official website, all the candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exam can also check their results via WhatsApp. To get results, candidates will have to send their seat number on Whatsapp Number 6357300971.
The Class 10 board examination was held from February 27 to March 10, 2025 at various exam centres across the state.
The detailed instructions regarding sending the students' mark sheets and S.R. copies school-wise will be given later. Instructions for mark verification and document verification after the examination will be posted on the board's website. Follow the blog for latest updates
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result LIVE: Websites to check
gseb.org
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result LIVE: How to check results?
1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
2. Click on GSEB SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result LIVE: Official website
