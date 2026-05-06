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GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Class 10 SSC board exams result declared, check on gseb.org

By HT News Desk
May 06, 2026 08:27:33 am IST

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat GSEB Class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org, as the result has been declared.

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GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Students of the 10th class of the Gujarat Board search for their names before the Secondary Board exams in Ahmedabad(ANI File)

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the SSC (Class 10) results on Wednesday morning. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:27:33 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Highest and lowest performing districts

    Narmada recorded the highest passing percentage at 90.85 per cent. Panchmahal district recorded the lowest at 76.42 per cent.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:25:17 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Girls outperform boys

    Female students outperformed male students, with a pass rate of 88.28 per cent of female students passing the exam compared to 80.12 per cent of male students.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:23:25 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: English medium students outperform

    English-medium students achieved the highest pass rate of 92.50 per cent, followed by Gujarati-medium students at 82.67 per cent.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:20:20 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: How to check the result through SMS?

    Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

    Type SSC SeatNumber and send it to 56263.

    Your GSEB 10th Result 2026 will be sent as an SMS to the same number.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:19:21 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Different ways to check results

    GSEB provide the following options to check the Gujarat Board 10th Result Marksheet:

    Online on the board’s website at gseb.org

    SMS

    WhatsApp: 6357300971

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:14:36 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Practical marks included in the marksheet

    Practical marks form part of the GSEB SSC Class 10 overall score and are included in the result displayed on the digital marksheet. The marksheet shows theory and practical marks separately for applicable subjects, alongside the combined grade for each. Students can verify their practical component scores against their school-submitted records. Any discrepancy must be reported to the board through the school.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:11:51 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Over 6.3 lakh students pass

    According to the official statistics released by the GSEB, a total of 7,56,392 students appeared for the Class 10 board examinations this year. Out of this massive cohort, an impressive 6,34,327 candidates successfully cleared the exams.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:09:03 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Passing percentage shows slight increase

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The passing percentage for regular students this year stands at 83.86 per cent, a slight increase from 83.08 per cent last year.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:02:51 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Check your result

    Go to the official website: gseb.org

    Click on the “GSEB 10th Result 2026” link

    Enter your seat number and captcha code, and submit

    Your Gujarat Board Class 10th Result will appear on the screen

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 08:00:07 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Result declared

    The Gujarat Board class 10 SSC result has been declared.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:52:27 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: What are the details mentioned on the marksheet?

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: After downloading the marksheet, students need to check these details in their GSEB 10th result 2026 scorecard:

    Candidate’s name

    Subject

    Subject-wise grade

    Subject-wise marks

    Seat number

    Total marks

    Qualifying status

    Percentile rank

    Grade

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:45:08 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The previous pass percentages

    The GSEB SSC pass percentage trend across the last three years: 64.62% in 2023, 82.56% in 2024, and 83.08% in 2025. The 2023 figure was an anomaly resulting from stricter post-COVID evaluation after years of relaxed examination conduct. The 18-point recovery from 2023 to 2024 was sharp, and the 2024 to 2025 improvement was marginal at 0.52 percentage points, suggesting a stabilisation around the 82–84% band.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:39:03 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: No topper list?

    Unlike most state boards, GSEB does not release individual topper names or a merit list for the SSC Class 10 result. This is an official GSEB policy that has been consistent since 2025. The board only publishes aggregate pass percentages, gender-wise breakdowns, district-wise data, grade-wise distribution, and the number of schools recording 100% pass rates.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:35:39 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: How to check the Gujarat board class 10 SSC result through SMS?

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Here is how to check the Gujarat board class 10 SSC result through SMS.

    Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

    Type SSC SeatNumber and send it to 56263.

    Your GSEB 10th Result 2026 will be sent as an SMS to the same number.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:30:07 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: What are the required login credentials?

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB 10th result 2026 will be announced online. The link to check the result will be live at 8 AM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the result and download the marksheets using the following credentials:

    Seat Number

    Captcha

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:22:47 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Marksheet also available through DigiLocker

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB SSC 2026 marksheet is also available through DigiLocker. Students can access it by logging in to digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker app with their Aadhaar-linked mobile number and navigating to the Education or Issued Documents section, where GSEB is listed as the issuing authority. The DigiLocker marksheet carries GSEB’s official digital seal and is a legally valid document. It is accepted for Class 11 admissions, college applications, and scholarship applications, without requiring the original, school-issued version.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:19:37 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: What is the number of students registered?

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Total registered candidates: 9,07,175

    Regular students: 7,69,994

    Other categories: The remaining figure includes private candidates, repeaters, and external students.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:17:07 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: How to check SSC result through WhatsApp

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has provided a convenient alternative for checking the 2026 Class 10 results. To bypass potential server slowdowns on the official website, students can now retrieve their scorecards directly through a WhatsApp bot. Candidates simply need to send their unique six-digit seat number to the board's official WhatsApp bot at 6357300971 to receive their marks immediately.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:13:10 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Supplementary examination result timeline expected to be similar to 2025

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB SSC Purak Pariksha (supplementary examination) result for 2025 was declared on July 18, 2025, at 9 am. The supplementary exams for 2025 were held from June 23 to July 1. Based on this timeline, the Purak Pariksha this year is expected to be conducted in June, with results in mid-to-late July.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:08:12 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The digital marksheet at gseb.org is provisional

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The marksheet available for download from gseb.org on May 6 is a provisional digital copy. The original printed marksheet, bearing GSEB’s physical seal and authorised signatures, is distributed to schools by the board at a later date, typically two to four weeks after the result declaration. Students collect the original from their school.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:05:22 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: GSEB SSC result timing has been 8 am consistently since 2024

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB SSC result declaration time shifted from 10 am to 8 am starting from the 2024 cycle. In 2024, the result was declared at 8 am. In 2025, the same 8 am time was maintained. For 2026, the confirmed declaration time is again 8 am on May 6. This earlier timing is aimed to give students and schools more time on the result day to complete result downloads, school-level record updates, and stream selection discussions before the end of the working day.

  • Wed, 06 May 2026 07:01:27 am

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Results of class 10 exams to be out today

    GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Results of class 10 exams will declared today at 8 AM.

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