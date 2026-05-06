GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Class 10 SSC board exams result declared, check on gseb.org
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat GSEB Class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org, as the result has been declared.
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the SSC (Class 10) results on Wednesday morning. ...Read More
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
The Gujarat Board 10th board exam results were announced today at 8 am.
When were the GSEB board exams held?
The Class 10 board examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.
On the other hand, the Class 12 or HSC examination was also held from February 26 to March 16, 2026, i.e. the same window. The results of the same were announced on Tuesday, May 5.
GSEB Result 2026: How to check Class 10 results
All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below:
1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
2. Click on the GSEB Result 2026 for SSC link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the SSC link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Once done, your result will be displayed.
6. Check the result and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.
In 2025, the Gujarat Board SSC results were announced on May 8. A total of 7,62,485 students had registered, of whom 7,46,892 appeared, and 6,20,532 passed. The overall pass percentage was 83.08%. Girls' pass percentage was 87.24%, and boys' pass percentage was 79.56%.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 06 May 2026 08:27:33 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Highest and lowest performing districts
Narmada recorded the highest passing percentage at 90.85 per cent. Panchmahal district recorded the lowest at 76.42 per cent.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 08:25:17 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Girls outperform boys
Female students outperformed male students, with a pass rate of 88.28 per cent of female students passing the exam compared to 80.12 per cent of male students.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 08:23:25 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: English medium students outperform
English-medium students achieved the highest pass rate of 92.50 per cent, followed by Gujarati-medium students at 82.67 per cent.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 08:20:20 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: How to check the result through SMS?
Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Type SSC SeatNumber and send it to 56263.
Your GSEB 10th Result 2026 will be sent as an SMS to the same number.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 08:19:21 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Different ways to check results
GSEB provide the following options to check the Gujarat Board 10th Result Marksheet:
Online on the board’s website at gseb.org
SMS
WhatsApp: 6357300971
- Wed, 06 May 2026 08:14:36 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Practical marks included in the marksheet
Practical marks form part of the GSEB SSC Class 10 overall score and are included in the result displayed on the digital marksheet. The marksheet shows theory and practical marks separately for applicable subjects, alongside the combined grade for each. Students can verify their practical component scores against their school-submitted records. Any discrepancy must be reported to the board through the school.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 08:11:51 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Over 6.3 lakh students pass
According to the official statistics released by the GSEB, a total of 7,56,392 students appeared for the Class 10 board examinations this year. Out of this massive cohort, an impressive 6,34,327 candidates successfully cleared the exams.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 08:09:03 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Passing percentage shows slight increase
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The passing percentage for regular students this year stands at 83.86 per cent, a slight increase from 83.08 per cent last year.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 08:02:51 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Check your result
Go to the official website: gseb.org
Click on the “GSEB 10th Result 2026” link
Enter your seat number and captcha code, and submit
Your Gujarat Board Class 10th Result will appear on the screen
- Wed, 06 May 2026 08:00:07 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Result declared
The Gujarat Board class 10 SSC result has been declared.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:52:27 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: What are the details mentioned on the marksheet?
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: After downloading the marksheet, students need to check these details in their GSEB 10th result 2026 scorecard:
Candidate’s name
Subject
Subject-wise grade
Subject-wise marks
Seat number
Total marks
Qualifying status
Percentile rank
Grade
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:45:08 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The previous pass percentages
The GSEB SSC pass percentage trend across the last three years: 64.62% in 2023, 82.56% in 2024, and 83.08% in 2025. The 2023 figure was an anomaly resulting from stricter post-COVID evaluation after years of relaxed examination conduct. The 18-point recovery from 2023 to 2024 was sharp, and the 2024 to 2025 improvement was marginal at 0.52 percentage points, suggesting a stabilisation around the 82–84% band.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:39:03 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: No topper list?
Unlike most state boards, GSEB does not release individual topper names or a merit list for the SSC Class 10 result. This is an official GSEB policy that has been consistent since 2025. The board only publishes aggregate pass percentages, gender-wise breakdowns, district-wise data, grade-wise distribution, and the number of schools recording 100% pass rates.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:35:39 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: How to check the Gujarat board class 10 SSC result through SMS?
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Here is how to check the Gujarat board class 10 SSC result through SMS.
Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Type SSC SeatNumber and send it to 56263.
Your GSEB 10th Result 2026 will be sent as an SMS to the same number.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:30:07 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: What are the required login credentials?
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB 10th result 2026 will be announced online. The link to check the result will be live at 8 AM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the result and download the marksheets using the following credentials:
Seat Number
Captcha
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:22:47 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Marksheet also available through DigiLocker
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB SSC 2026 marksheet is also available through DigiLocker. Students can access it by logging in to digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker app with their Aadhaar-linked mobile number and navigating to the Education or Issued Documents section, where GSEB is listed as the issuing authority. The DigiLocker marksheet carries GSEB’s official digital seal and is a legally valid document. It is accepted for Class 11 admissions, college applications, and scholarship applications, without requiring the original, school-issued version.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:19:37 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: What is the number of students registered?
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Total registered candidates: 9,07,175
Regular students: 7,69,994
Other categories: The remaining figure includes private candidates, repeaters, and external students.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:17:07 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: How to check SSC result through WhatsApp
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has provided a convenient alternative for checking the 2026 Class 10 results. To bypass potential server slowdowns on the official website, students can now retrieve their scorecards directly through a WhatsApp bot. Candidates simply need to send their unique six-digit seat number to the board's official WhatsApp bot at 6357300971 to receive their marks immediately.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:13:10 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Supplementary examination result timeline expected to be similar to 2025
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB SSC Purak Pariksha (supplementary examination) result for 2025 was declared on July 18, 2025, at 9 am. The supplementary exams for 2025 were held from June 23 to July 1. Based on this timeline, the Purak Pariksha this year is expected to be conducted in June, with results in mid-to-late July.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:08:12 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The digital marksheet at gseb.org is provisional
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The marksheet available for download from gseb.org on May 6 is a provisional digital copy. The original printed marksheet, bearing GSEB’s physical seal and authorised signatures, is distributed to schools by the board at a later date, typically two to four weeks after the result declaration. Students collect the original from their school.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:05:22 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: GSEB SSC result timing has been 8 am consistently since 2024
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB SSC result declaration time shifted from 10 am to 8 am starting from the 2024 cycle. In 2024, the result was declared at 8 am. In 2025, the same 8 am time was maintained. For 2026, the confirmed declaration time is again 8 am on May 6. This earlier timing is aimed to give students and schools more time on the result day to complete result downloads, school-level record updates, and stream selection discussions before the end of the working day.
- Wed, 06 May 2026 07:01:27 am
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Results of class 10 exams to be out today
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Results of class 10 exams will declared today at 8 AM.