GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Class 10 SSC board exams result declared, check on gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the SSC (Class 10) results on Wednesday morning. ...Read More

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board 10th board exam results were announced today at 8 am.

When were the GSEB board exams held?

The Class 10 board examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

On the other hand, the Class 12 or HSC examination was also held from February 26 to March 16, 2026, i.e. the same window. The results of the same were announced on Tuesday, May 5.

GSEB Result 2026: How to check Class 10 results

All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on the GSEB Result 2026 for SSC link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the SSC link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Once done, your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

In 2025, the Gujarat Board SSC results were announced on May 8. A total of 7,62,485 students had registered, of whom 7,46,892 appeared, and 6,20,532 passed. The overall pass percentage was 83.08%. Girls' pass percentage was 87.24%, and boys' pass percentage was 79.56%.