Haryana board class 12th Hindi question paper leaked; FIR registered

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:58 IST

Hours after a video showing some people solving a question paper of Class-12 of Board of School Education Haryana went viral on the social media, the Panipat police registered a First Investigation Report(FIR) against the unknown suspects.

The FIR was registered under sections 120 B and 417 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information and Technology (IT) Act.

In his police complaint the complainant Jai Kumar, examination superintendent, Government Girls Senior Secondary School Matlauda, alleged that, on Tuesday, he got a video on WhatsApp from the mobile phone of District Education Officer Satpal Singh. In the video, some people could be seen solving a question paper of Hindi of Class-12.

The complainant could not divulge any details about the question paper and the suspects but appealed to the police to register an FIR against unknown suspects for the alleged leak of the question paper.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Matlauda police station in-charge Vikas Kumar said that as per the complaint of the Superintendent of Examination Centre at government girl school the FIR has been registered against the unknown suspects and investigation is currently underway.

The SHO said that the FIR was based on the video provided by the superintendent of examination centre, in which some people were seen solving a question paper in a Government Primary School Matlauda located near the examination centre, but it could not be ascertained from they got the question paper.

When contacted, Panipat superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhry said, “The police investigation to find out the people seen in the video is underway. No arrest has been made so far.”

Reacting to the allegations that question paper of social sciences of Class 10 was also being circulated on the social media on Wednesday, the SP said, “We did not get any complaint in this regard and there is no information about it.”