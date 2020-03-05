e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Haryana board class 12th Hindi question paper leaked; FIR registered

Haryana board class 12th Hindi question paper leaked; FIR registered

In his police complaint the complainant Jai Kumar, examination superintendent, Government Girls Senior Secondary School Matlauda, alleged that, on Tuesday, he got a video on WhatsApp from the mobile phone of District Education Officer Satpal Singh. In the video, some people could be seen solving a question paper of Hindi of Class-12.

education Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Youths try to scale the wall of a government school in Gurugram on Tuesday.
Youths try to scale the wall of a government school in Gurugram on Tuesday.(HT)
         

Hours after a video showing some people solving a question paper of Class-12 of Board of School Education Haryana went viral on the social media, the Panipat police registered a First Investigation Report(FIR) against the unknown suspects.

The FIR was registered under sections 120 B and 417 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information and Technology (IT) Act.

In his police complaint the complainant Jai Kumar, examination superintendent, Government Girls Senior Secondary School Matlauda, alleged that, on Tuesday, he got a video on WhatsApp from the mobile phone of District Education Officer Satpal Singh. In the video, some people could be seen solving a question paper of Hindi of Class-12.

The complainant could not divulge any details about the question paper and the suspects but appealed to the police to register an FIR against unknown suspects for the alleged leak of the question paper.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Matlauda police station in-charge Vikas Kumar said that as per the complaint of the Superintendent of Examination Centre at government girl school the FIR has been registered against the unknown suspects and investigation is currently underway.

The SHO said that the FIR was based on the video provided by the superintendent of examination centre, in which some people were seen solving a question paper in a Government Primary School Matlauda located near the examination centre, but it could not be ascertained from they got the question paper.

When contacted, Panipat superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhry said, “The police investigation to find out the people seen in the video is underway. No arrest has been made so far.”

Reacting to the allegations that question paper of social sciences of Class 10 was also being circulated on the social media on Wednesday, the SP said, “We did not get any complaint in this regard and there is no information about it.”

tags
top news
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad: 3 hotspots of coronavirus spread in India
Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad: 3 hotspots of coronavirus spread in India
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal booked for money laundering, house raided
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal booked for money laundering, house raided
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
‘When you are out of form..’: Sehwag reacts to Kohli’s struggles in NZ
‘When you are out of form..’: Sehwag reacts to Kohli’s struggles in NZ
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
‘Cradle of global terrorism:’ India slams Pakistan over J&K issue at UNHRC
‘Cradle of global terrorism:’ India slams Pakistan over J&K issue at UNHRC
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News