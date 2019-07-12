ICAI CA CPT June Result 2019 on this date; register to get marks through email, SMS

education

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the results of CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) at around 6pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019. A notification in this regard has been issued by ICAI. The examination was held in June 2019.

After declaration, the ICAI CA CPT result will be available on the ICAI’s websites: icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org

Candidates can also register themselves from July 15 on icaiexam.icai.org for getting their results on their e-mail addresses. Candidates need to key in their registration number or PIN number along with roll number to access the result.

Students can also know their CA CPT June results with marks on SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS, candidates should type:

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), e.g. CACPT 000191 and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services - India Times

The ICAI Common Proficiency Test (CPT) was held on Sunday, June 16, 2019.The ICAI CA CPT exam was held in two sessions at 195 centres in India and five centres overseas.

CPT is open only to students registered with ICAIfor the Common Proficiency Course and fulfil the requisite eligibility conditions. CPT is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination.

