ICAI CPT registration 2019 dates announced, examination on June 16

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced on Friday that the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

The exams will be held in two sessions at 195 centres in India and five centres overseas. The Council reserves the right to withdraw any centre at any stage without assigning any reason.

Candidates can apply online from April 4 to April 24, 2019 (without payment of late fee and up to May 2, 2019 (with late fees of Rs 600 for Indian and Kathmandu Centres and $10 for Foreign Centres. The fee can be paid online by using either VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit/Debit Card/Rupay Card/ Net Banking.

The application can be filled online by visiting icaiexam.icai.org.

The fees for the exam is Rs 1000 for centres in India, and 1700 for centres in Kathmandu (Nepal) and $ 300 for centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai and Muscat.

CPT is open only to students registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for the Common Proficiency Course and fulfill the requisite eligibility conditions.

CPT is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination. Candidates will be allowed to opt for English/ Hindi medium Question Paper Booklet for answering the questions.

Note: Detailed information will be available in the Information brochure displayed on http://icaiexam.icai.org/

