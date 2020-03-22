ISRO Recruitment 2020: 55 vacancies of scientist, technical assistants, technician, and draughtsman on offer

education

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 14:12 IST

Space application centre (SAC), Indian Space Research Organisation has invited online applications for the recruitment of scientist, technical assistants, technician ‘B’, and draughtsman ‘B’ on its official website. The online registration process had started on March 14, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at sac.gov.in on or before April 3, 2020, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill around 55 vacancies of scientist, technical assistants, technician ‘B’, and draughtsman ‘B’ at SAC, Ahmedabad.

Age limit:

For Scientist/ Engineer-SD (Electronics) posts, there is no age limit, while for Scientist/ Engineer-SC (Physics, Computer, Electronics, Mechanical, Structural, and Electrical), Technical Assistant (Electronics, Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical), Technician ‘B’ (Fitter, Machinist, Electronics, Information Technology, Plumber, Carpenter, Chemical and Electrician), and Draughtsman ‘B’ (Mechanical) posts, a candidate should be between 18 to 35 years old as on April 3, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.