JEE Advanced 2020 topper Chirag Falor to skip IITs, will head to MIT

JEE Advanced 2020 topper Chirag Falor to skip IITs, will head to MIT

Chirag Falor has topped the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE-Adv) this year by scoring 352 out of 396, the result for which was announced on Monday. India topper Chirag is from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) zone.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:52 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Chirag Falor
Chirag Falor
         

Pune resident,18-year-old, Chirag Falor has topped the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE-Adv) this year by scoring 352 out of 396, the result for which was announced on Monday. India topper Chirag is from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) zone. However, unlike many other candidates vying for seats in popular courses in top IITs, Falor plans to give the race a skip altogether.

JEE Advanced 2020 Result| Live Updates

“I have already got admission at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and plan to pursue my undergraduate degree from the institute,” said Falor, who was busy receiving accolades from several well-wishers on Monday morning.

While Chirag is the male topper for JEE-Advanced 2020, the female topper Kanishka Mittal with a common rank of 17 belongs to the IIT Roorkee zone. The zone wise female topper from the IIT-B zone is Niyati Mehta with a common rank of 62.

Read More: JEE Advanced result 2020: Bihar’s Vaibhav Raj bags AIR 3, dreams of owning a startup

As per information shared by the organising institute IIT Delhi on Monday, 24 of the top 100 toppers of JEE-Adv 2020 belong to the IIT Bombay zone, including four of the top ten top scorers. The was followed by 22 top scorers out of 100 belonging to the IIT Delhi zone.

Apart from the all India topper, toppers from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and SC (persons with disability) categories are Avi Uday and Yash Patil, both belonging to the IIT Bombay zone.

