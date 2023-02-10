LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 issued at licindia.in, get link to download

Life Insurance Corporation of India will release LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 released at licindia.in. Candidates will be able to download the LIC AAP Prelims call letter from the official website at licindia.in.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 17 and 20, 2023. The main examination will be conducted on March 18, 2023.

The preliminary Examination will be the objective test that will be conducted online. The test will have three sections: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension.

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Click on the careers link available on the home page.

Next, click on the "Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.