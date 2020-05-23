MAH MBA CET Result 2020 to be announced at 11 am today, here’s how to check

education

Updated: May 23, 2020 09:08 IST

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell will declare the MBA CET results today at 11 am. Maharashtra minister of higher education and technical education Uday Samant had on Friday tweeted that the results will be out at 11 am on Saturday.

Candidates who had appeared for the exams that were conducted on March 14 and 15 can check their MAH MBA CET result 2020 online at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org. The qualified candidates will go through counselling rounds. Candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling process.

MBA MCET result 2020: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the result link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out