Mizoram Board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2020 released at mseb.edu.in

education Updated: Dec 09, 2019 10:36 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mizoram Board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2020. (Representational image)
Mizoram Board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2020. (Representational image)
         

Mizoram school education board has released the examination schedule of class 10th and 12th 2020 on its official website. Students appearing in the examination can check the date sheet online at mseb.edu.in.

The HSLC (Class 10) written examinations 2020 will be conducted from February 17 to March 3, 2020, while HSSCL (Class 12) examinations will be held from February 18 to March 18, 2020.

Mizoram class 10 date sheet: 

Mizoram class 12 date sheet: 

