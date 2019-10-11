National Talent Search Exam 2019-20: Must read if you are preparing

education

National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) is a National-Level Scholarship Program at the Secondary School level to identify and recognise students with high intellect and academic talent. NTSE is conducted every year at Two levels - Stage-I (State Level), conducted by the States/Union Territories and Stage-II (National Level), conducted by NCERT. The objective of the two-tier examination is to identify the talented students who have a special aptitude for Sciences, Mathematics, Social Sciences and questions based on Analytical Reasoning. The NTSE (2019-20)Stage-I was held on November 3, 2019 and NTSE(2019-20) Stage-II is scheduled for May 10,2020.

Eligibility Criteria for Stage-I:

*NTSE Stage-I is conducted by State/UT bodies. Only Indian students are eligible to appear in this level.

*The students studying in Class X are eligible for appearing in the test.

*They are required to have obtained 60% marks in their Class IX, in the last academic year.

*Student must be studying in a recognized school in the respective State or Union Territory.

*The SC, ST and PH category candidates get a relaxation of 5% and the maximum score they must have obtained in their Class IX is 55% marks.

*Students registered under Open Distance Learning (ODL) are also considered eligible for the scholarship examination, if he/she is below the age of 18 years (as on July 1, of the year) and is not employed while appearing for Class X exam.

Eligibility Criteria for Stage-II:

*Students, securing 80% marks or above in the State level exam, are eligible for the Stage-II to be held by NCERT at National level.

*Around 4000 students are shortlisted for the National level NTSE across the country.

*All students who secure the minimum required marks at Stage-II, are eligible for the scholarship program.

Selection Process:

*It is a Two-Stage Selection Process for award of Scholarship. For Stage I, Selection is done by States/UTs through a Written Exam. Students who qualify Stage I are eligible to appear in Stage II examination conducted by NCERT.

*For stage-II, there is a quota for each State and Union Territory computed based on Student enrolment at secondary level. Qualifying marks for candidates from General Category is 40% in each paper and for candidates from SC, ST, PH is 32% in each paper.

NTSE Scholarships:

1000 scholarships are awarded every year, of which 750 are unreserved. Students who qualify Stage II are eligible for the scholarship. The scholarships under the present scheme are awarded to the candidates for pursuing courses in Sciences and Social Sciences up to Doctoral level and in professional courses like Medicine, Engineering and Law up to Second-Degree level.

The amount of scholarship is as follows:

*Scholarship of Rs.1250 per month for class XI and XII.

*Scholarship of Rs.2000 per month for Undergraduate & Post Graduate.

*Scholarship for Ph.D. is provided in accordance with the UGC Norms.

NTSE Reservation

*15% Scholarship is reserved for students belonging to the SC Category.

*7.5% Scholarships is for students belonging to the ST Category.

*4% for Physically Challenged students.

Tips to crack NTSE:

Every exam has its own strategy to select the best students, so it becomes all the more important that a student must under this strategy and perform accordingly. The below points will help a student give his/her best performance on the NTSE Exam day.

1. Synchronise your class X preparation with NTSE Syllabus

Before coming into a preparation mode for NTSE, you must have clarity about the NTSE syllabus and you should sync it with your 10th standard studies. This ensures that your NTSE preparation moves according to what the exam demands and you do not have to put extra effort for NTSE preparation. Your efforts will be in the right direction.

2. Know your Strengths and Weaknesses

Before beginning preparation for NTSE Stage I exam, the candidates must know about their existing level of preparedness for the NTSE exam. For this the candidates need to check the last years’ NTSE papers, and they can evaluate where they stand. Simultaneously, they can analyze their strengths and weaknesses based on their existing preparedness and the

required NTSE preparation. This will help the candidates decide how much weightage they have to give to various sections under the limited time frame they have for NTSE preparation. Candidates can then utilize their strength and make a strategy to improve their weaknesses during the NTSE preparation.

3. Study Material/Training for Preparation

When you think of preparing for an exam like NTSE, it is better to have clear concepts and build the right exam temperament. It is important to have proper training to appear for NTSE as merely solving NCERT Problems may not help. A systematic approach and proper guidance is necessary to clear the two stages of NTSE Exam. Having clarity of concepts and improving your problem solving ability will help you ace NTSE.

4. Regular practice and revision

You may have prepared very well for NTSE, however, it is important that you do regular practice and revision of topics. Also, if one is regular at revising and practicing the chapters you develop a good command on your speed and accuracy while solving NTSE questions. With clear concepts and time management, you ensure a significant rank on NTSE merit list.

5. Solving previous year papers

To evaluate the level of your preparation, it is important to solve more and more previous year NTSE test papers. You will be able to identify areas you are weak and work out your preparation plan for improving upon them. In the last two weeks of your preparation, you should put special emphasis on previous year papers to give your best efforts in the remaining time-frame before NTSE exam. While solving a set of old test papers, you get accustomed to the type of questions asked in NTSE. You need not worry about any kind of surprise element during the exam.

6. Take good sleep prior to NTSE exam day

It is important to have a seven-to-eight-hour sleep a night before the NTSE exam day. Going early to bed in the night prior to the exam day and getting up early in the morning on the NTSE exam day will help relax your mind and body, and you will enter the exam hall with full of energy.

NTSE Exam Day Instructions:

Candidates are advised to follow these important instructions alongside do’s and don’ts at NTSE Exam Day:

*Candidates should reach the test centre 45 minutes before the test commences.

*Candidates, who reach more than 15 minutes after the scheduled test time, may not be allowed to take the test.

*Candidates are required to bring admit card, photo identity and ball pen to the exam centre.

*Any type of gadget, watch and calculators are not allowed inside the exam centre.

*Attempt all questions as there is no negative marking.

*Maintain speed and try to attempt all questions.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is an expert at FIITJEE. Views expressed here are personal.)

