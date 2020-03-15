NCL Recruitment 2020: 307 vacancies of operators notified, check details here

education

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 10:49 IST

Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) has released an employment notification regarding the recruitment of HEMM Operator (Trainee) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification online at nclcil.in.

The online registration process for the recruitment exercise will begin on Monday, March 16, 2020, and will conclude on March 30, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 307 vacancies (including backlog) of HEMM Operator (Trainee). Out of which, 9 vacancies are for Dragline Operator (Trainee), 48 for Dozer Operator (Trainee), 11 for Grader Operator (Trainee), 167 for Dumper Operator (Trainee), 28 for Shovel Operator (Trainee), 6 for Pay Loader Operator (Trainee), 21 for Crane Operator (Trainee), and 17 for Drill Operator (Trainee).

Age limit:

The candidate(s) must have attained the minimum age of 18 years and the age should not exceed 30 years as on March 30, 2020. However, relaxation in the upper age limit is given in detail in the official notification.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the unreserved, OBC and EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500. No application fee will be charged from the applicants belonging to the SC, ST, and ESM category along with the departmental candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed class 10th examination or equivalent from a recognized board.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: