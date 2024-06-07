NEET UG Results 2024: Over 1,400 students from Delhi govt schools qualified exam this year, says Education Minister

More than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have qualified for the NEET-UG this year, Education Minister Atishi said on Friday. NEET UG Results 2024; More than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools qualified exam this year, informs state Education Minister Atishi Marlena. (HT file image)

The results for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) were announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Atishi said at a press conference that 1,414 students from Delhi government schools qualified for the NEET-UG this year.

The number has been increasing year after year. In 2020, a total of 569 students had qualified, Atishi said and added that this year's figure is almost two-and-a-half times higher.

Also read: Why the number of toppers in NEET UG results was so high this year, NTA explains through an official notification

Meanwhile, the NTA had earlier said that several factors are to be attributed to the unprecedented 67 students sharing the first All India Rank in NEET UG 2024.

According to NTA, an easier exam, a surge in registrations, a question with two correct answers, and grace marks due to a loss of examination time are some of the factors that can be attributed to the reasons behind students getting higher scores. A total of 20.38 lakh students registered for the NEET UG 2024 exam, of which 11.45 lakh candidates qualified.

Also read: NEET UG 2024: NTA explains why an unprecedented 67 students got AIR 1 rank this year

NTA announced the NEET UG 2024 Result on June 4, 2024. This year, the NEET UG entrance examination was conducted across the country and abroad on May 5, 2024. The exam was conducted in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2024 was held for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centers located in 557 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India.

Also read: NEET 'irregularities' row: Students' legitimate complaints must be resolved through probe, says Priyanka Gandhi

Besides, the provisional answer key was released on May 29 and the objection window was closed on June 1, 2024. The final answer key was released on June 3, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

(With inputs from PTI)