An 11-day public awareness march seeking equal access to quality education for every child began from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Sunday, with organisers calling for collective community effort to strengthen government schools.

11-day campaign for equal access to quality education begins in MP's Balaghat (Unsplash/Representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Launched at the Government Excellence School ground by former IAS officer and Equal Education People's Committee national convener Samaan Shekhar, the 'Samaan Shiksha Jan Yatra' will traverse multiple districts before culminating in Bhopal on November 25.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

JEE Mains Exam 2027: NTA issues advisory on selecting correct category during registration

"Every child's potential is the country's potential. Every child should get an equal opportunity to progress," Shekhar said on the occasion.

He highlighted disparities in educational access and stressed that government schools belong not just to the administration, but to the community as well.

Instead of indulging in blame games, collective efforts are needed to improve these institutions, he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

According to the committee, the yatra will travel from Balaghat to Bhopal between November 15 and 25, passing through Seoni, Chhindwara, Betul and Narmadapuram, among other districts, where public interactions will be held.

A 'Samaan Shiksha Jan Sankalp' (resolution), drafted based on suggestions gathered during these interactions, will be presented in Bhopal on November 25, it said.

Education activists, teachers, youth and a large number of citizens from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh took part in the launch.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From selling vegetables with his mother to becoming an IPS officer: Sharan Kamble’s inspiring UPSC journey

The march passed various routes in Balaghat town before returning to the Government Excellence School ground, with participants raising slogans pledging to ensure equal education for all.