2656 graduates receive degrees and diplomas at the 55th IIT Delhi convocation

Out of the total students who graduated, 25% are women. 481 PhD graduates were awarded degrees, a 35% increase from the previous year. Of the total PhD graduates this year, 42% are women, informed IIT Delhi.

While B.Tech degree awardee Kaveesh Kumar, who is less than 20 years old, was the youngest student to graduate this year, 63-year-old PhD awardee Shri Sunil Gulati was the oldest. Twenty-eight international students also received their degrees at the convocation. Out of the 28 international students, four come from Sudan and Ethiopia, three from Tanzania and Uganda, two from Bangladesh and Burkina Faso, and one each from various other countries such as the USA and Venezuela.

“Having completed my M.Tech. degree here, I would like to say that coming to IIT Delhi was one of the best decisions I have made in my life, and given the chance, I would do it again. It was such an honour to be taught by the best professors and interact with the most brilliant minds of India. IIT Delhi has world-class laboratories that indeed enhanced my learning experience. I notably spent most of my time in the Advanced Battery Research Laboratory designing low-cost energy storage solutions for African countries,” said Suubi Mujuni Godwin, a student from Uganda who received his M.Tech. degree at the convocation.

“Entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem in India has evolved from being a nascent and limited to becoming one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing in the world. I encourage you to embrace entrepreneurship spirit, mind set of innovation. The world requires individuals who can connect all the dots through creative thinking and decisive action. Don’t be afraid to take risk. Embrace uncertainties that come your way. The world is changing rapidly and ability to learn and adapt will be your greatest asset," said Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group.

“As you step out of your comfort zone of the hostels, of the campus, and go out into the real world - the real world has a lot of challenges than opportunities. Please take up all that you have learned, all the skills, techniques and knowledge, approaches, and use them to resolve problems that you face. Approach every new situation with humility and a willingness to learn. Your learning doesn’t stop; your learning starts now. Learn to understand and empathies with people. Learn to work in teams,” said Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.

