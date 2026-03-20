Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Friday highlighted the state government's initiatives to promote new-age learning and encourage reading habits among students while inaugurating the Ziro Literary Festival at Saint Claret College in Lower Subansiri district. Arunachal minister calls for fostering reading habits among students

Appreciating the organisers for successfully hosting the festival every year, the minister said such literary engagements motivate students to cultivate reading habits and gain insights from accomplished professionals, an official statement said.

The two-day festival, held under the theme 'Celebrating Creativity for All,' was inaugurated in the presence of MLA Hage Appa, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Oli Perme and SP Keni Bagra.

Leading up to the festival, outcome-based workshops were conducted from March 17 to provide participants with hands-on creative exposure.

These included a videography workshop by Aditi Banerjee, a graphic novel workshop by Samudra Kajal Saikia, a poetry workshop by Subi Taba, and a podcast workshop facilitated by Samyuktha Varma and Radhika Viswanathan.

The opening day featured a series of panel discussions. A session titled 'From Fireside to Frame: How Old Stories Find New Forms' brought together Moge Basar, Saikia and Tage Kanno, moderated by Moji Riba.

Another panel discussion on 'The Changing Landscape of Media: From Legacy Media to Influencer Culture to AI Content' was moderated by Karma Paljor and featured Viswanathan, Varma, Vinod K Jose and Vishal Langthasa as panellists.

An interactive discussion on 'Fear, Failure and Finding Your Voice' featured Sayantan Ghosh, Taba and Wulla Linggi, moderated by Ranju Dodum. The discussion also highlighted the underrepresentation of Northeast-authored books in mainstream publishing.

A creative workshop titled 'The Story Hidden in Ordinary Things' was also conducted by Langthasa.

The event also featured live musical performances, food stalls and exhibitions showcasing outcomes of the workshops, creating a vibrant cultural atmosphere.

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