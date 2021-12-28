Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 tomorrow

Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 will be virtually announced on Wednesday, December 29, an official statement from the Education Ministry said. Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar will release the ARIIA 2021 list.

ARIIA-2021 ranks will be announced in 9 separate categories which include Centrally funded technical institutions like IITs, NITs, State Universities, State standalone Technical colleges, Private universities, Private standalone technical colleges, non-technical government, and private universities and institutions, the official statement adds.

ARIIA is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and AICTE to systematically rank higher educational institutions in India on indicators related to Innovation, start-up and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty. It evaluates institutions on parameters like patent filing and granted, number of registered students and faculty startups, fund generation by incubated startups, specialised infrastructure created by institutions to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, etc.

The first edition of the ARIIA was launched in 2018.

“This year 1438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc.) have participated as compared to 674 HEIs during the 2nd edition of ARIIA (ARIIA-2020) last year. This is more than double as compared to 2nd edition and approximately 4 times as compared to the first edition,” Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer of Ministry of Education said.

“India is constantly improving on Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking and has now moved upward to 46th position in 2021 from 81st in 2015. We have also emerged as the world’s third-largest startup hub but still, we have huge scope for improvement,” Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE said. He further said that AICTE firmly believes that in the coming years, our technical institutes will become the fountainhead of next-generation technology-driven start-ups if we can create a vibrant innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem. ARIIA ranking is a major attempt in that direction.