Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will present awards for academic excellence to toppers of tenth and plus two exams here on Thursday, the ruling TVK said.

CM Vijay to present awards to Class 10, 12 school toppers (@CMOTamilnadu X) more less

The awards, which are given to students who have secured the top three positions in their respective Assembly constituencies in the Class 10 and Class 12 public board examinations, will be presented for two days beginning Thursday, according to a release from TVK.

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"During this second phase of the event, our party founder and Chief Minister Vijay will distribute the awards and prizes to students from several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Perambalur on Thursday", the release said.

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Vijay has been encouraging students who have secured the highest marks in Class 10 and 12 public examinations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by personally inviting them and presenting them with awards. First phase of the event was held on November 4.

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{{^usCountry}} Thursday's event will be held as the second phase, and the third phase will be held on Friday at R K Convention Centre, Neelankarai, Chennai, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thursday's event will be held as the second phase, and the third phase will be held on Friday at R K Convention Centre, Neelankarai, Chennai, the release said. {{/usCountry}}