In view of the potential impact of Cyclone Arnab, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres in several districts across the state. The decision to close the schools and Anganwadi centres is a precautionary measure.

Cyclone Arnab: Schools shut in Odisha’s Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur districts, OCS Mains exam rescheduled

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Schools and Anganwadi centres in Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Ganjam and Puri districts have been ordered to remain closed from Tuesday, October 27, as a precaution against the possible impact of the cyclone.

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Odisha steps up cyclone preparedness as Arnab intensifies; heavy rain warning for six districts

In Khordha district, all government, government-aided and private schools from kindergarten to Class XII will remain closed from 1 PM on October 27 and throughout October 28, according to instructions issued by the district administration.

Teachers and school staff in Khordha have been directed to remain present on school premises and make necessary arrangements to deal with the possible impact of the cyclone. Headmasters and principals have also been instructed to introduce roster-based duties to ensure that school buildings remain accessible round the clock.

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The state government has also stepped up preparedness measures for the cyclone.

Odisha Public Service Commission has also rescheduled two days of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Main (Written) Examination-2025, shifting the Odia and English Language papers to October 31 and the Essay paper to November 5.

Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to check the official OPSC website for further updates and the revised examination schedule.

IMD issues yellow, orange and red alerts

IMD has issued red alert on October 28 and 29 for some places, with extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.

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Orange alert has been issued for Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy showers at isolated places, is likely, accompanied by winds of 40-50 kmph and gusts up to 60 kmph. A yellow alert has also been issued for 16 other districts.