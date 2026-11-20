New Delhi, Engaging parents and the community, and providing equitable access paired with clear pathways to higher education are among the recommendations made in a new handbook, "Inclusion in Action: Lessons from Right to Education Implementation".

Engaging parents, equitable access among recommendations in handbook on RTE inclusion in classrooms

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The handbook, prepared by Indus Action, a non-profit organisation focused on social protection, civic tech and welfare access, draws on the experiences of students, parents, teachers and school leaders gathered through classroom observations, interviews and focus group discussions from across nine private schools in Delhi.

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A research team of four members observed and listened to students' experiences in school, including the challenges they face, how they cope, their social networks and what they value about their school.

The team also focused on the practices schools and teachers adopted, whether intentional or emergent, to address students' inclusion-related challenges.

The study, conducted from March to June 2026, found that several students struggle to meet grade-level expectations, falling further behind as curriculum demands increase.

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{{^usCountry}} Gaps in teacher pedagogy, beliefs and preparedness, limited parental involvement, peer segregation and exclusion and cost constraints keeping RTE students from school trips, sports, competitions, and summer camps, leaving them feeling excluded, are among the challenges found during the study. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaps in teacher pedagogy, beliefs and preparedness, limited parental involvement, peer segregation and exclusion and cost constraints keeping RTE students from school trips, sports, competitions, and summer camps, leaving them feeling excluded, are among the challenges found during the study. {{/usCountry}}

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The handbook was launched this week by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.

"Enrolment does not, by itself, ensure that students experience meaningful inclusion. What happens after a child enters the classroom matters just as much as how a school responds to differences in students' backgrounds, learning needs, and experiences shapes whether they feel supported, can participate in school life, and progress in their learning," he said.

Tarun Cherukuri, founder and CEO of Indus Action, highlighted the systemic shift required to move past mere legal compliance.

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"For over a decade, we have focused heavily on opening the school gates for vulnerable families, but a seat without structural belonging is a promise half-kept. This study moves the conversation from classroom integration to deep, empathetic inclusion.

"By addressing hidden costs, transforming teacher pedagogy and eliminating peer segregation, we can co-create learning spaces where every RTE student thrives with dignity and strives for their highest potential," he said.

Section 12 of the RTE Act 2009 mandates a 25 per cent reservation in private unaided schools for children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, making it one of the largest school affirmative-action programmes in the world.

The policy has opened school doors for over 50 lakh children cumulatively across India, with over 40,000 children admitted every year in Delhi alone; ensuring meaningful inclusion and participation in the classroom remains a critical challenge. Experts noted that if fully implemented nationwide, the policy could enrol 20 lakh children annually.

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