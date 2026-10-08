How are exams conducted? How can systems be strengthened? How can technology and better processes build trust? -- these were among some of the questions being brainstormed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) during its four-day "Chintan Shivir".

Exam processes, tech interventions, trust building: NTA brainstorms during 4-day 'Chintan Shivir' (AI-generated image)

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The move comes after the agency has been the centre of controversy over the NEET paper leak and other irregularities that led to nationwide protests and the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The NTA recently moved its operations to a new office and is now being guarded by CISF to ensure foolproof arrangements in the "confidential areas".

"The NTA recently concluded its Chintan Shivir at its new premises on Minto Road - four days dedicated to reflection, dialogue and shaping the way forward. At the centre of the discussions were three priorities -- Integrity. Inclusion. Innovation.

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"Teams came together to examine how NTA conducts examinations, where systems can be strengthened, how candidate experience can be improved, and how technology and better processes can build greater trust," the agency said in a post on X.

The NTA said the Chintan Shivir was not just about reviewing where it stands but was about defining where it wants to go.

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"The discussions were open. The questions were candid. The ideas were ambitious. And the resolve was collective. It marks an important step towards building a New NTA - stronger in its systems, transparent in its processes, responsive to candidates, and trusted by students and families across the country," it said.