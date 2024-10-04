FPSB India set to launch 'Psychology of Practice' course for financial professionals, details here

FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), today announced the launch of its 'Psychology of Practice' course during the India Financial Planning Conclave 2024, held in association with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. FPSB India will launch the 'Psychology of Practice' course for financial professionals. (HT file image)

The course, tailored for financial sector practitioners, will be available in December 2024 and integrated into the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) curriculum by April 2025.

FPSB, headquartered in USA, is a global organization that develops, promotes, and enforces professional standards in financial planning through the CFP certification. FPSB India is home to over 2,731 CFP professionals, forming part of a global network representing more than 223,770 CFP professionals worldwide.

The 'Psychology of Practice' course is designed to provide financial professionals with a deeper understanding of client behavior, thereby enhancing advisory practices and fostering long-term client relationships.

Krishan Mishra, CEO of FPSB India, said, “The 'Psychology of Practice' course will transform how financial professionals approach client advisory services by blending technical expertise with a deep understanding of client psychology. We are committed to raising the bar for financial planning professionals in India and creating a world-class talent pool that meets international standards."

The conclave also highlighted the growing financial services landscape, particularly in GIFT IFSC, where over 700 registered financial institutions are currently operating. Dipesh Shah, Executive Director of IFSCA, underscored the expanding opportunities for CFP professionals within this ecosystem, pointing out GIFT IFSC’s role as a platform for nurturing young Indian talent in finance and technology.