Study abroad: University of Tasmania invites applications for Tasmanian International Scholarship, details here

The University of Tasmania is inviting applications for the Tasmanian International Scholarship that is designed to recognise and reward academic excellence. University of Tasmania has opened applications for Tasmanian International Scholarship, (Representative image)

Students who are eligible for the scholarship will get a 25 percent reduction in tuition fees per year for the entire duration of their chosen program.

A press release issued by the University informed that the scholarship is committed to fostering relationships with international students including India. It is awarded based on the applicant’s highest qualification before starting their intended program, with a minimum one-year duration.

Also read: British Council invites applications for Study UK Alumni Awards 2025 to honour leaders for their contributions

International students who are admitted will get a chance to apply for a successive scholarship at the end of their first academic semester based on their grade performance during the semester.

Who are eligible?

Any international student applying for undergraduate degrees, excluding the Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine, Bachelor of Dementia Care, and AMC Seafaring courses, will be considered for the Tasmanian International Scholarship.

Also read: HPPSC Constables Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1088 posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in, details here

Additionally, international applicants for postgraduate coursework degrees will also be available for the scholarship.

Applicants will be notified of their scholarship status in their offer letter once the results are submitted, the release informed.

Also read: Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2024 declared

How to apply:

Students will be assessed automatically for the Tasmanian International Scholarship upon submission of their International Student Application.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.